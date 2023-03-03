Twin Falls Reservoir to be lowered for dam inspection

The water level above Idaho Power’s Twin Falls dam and power plant will be lowered on Monday for a routine inspection, the company announced in a news release.

The Twin Falls Park boat ramp will be closed during the inspection, which will require the water level to drop about 18 inches below its normal level, according to the release. The reservoir will gradually refill overnight.

In 1935, Idaho Power built the original Twin Falls Power Plant, now one of 17 hydroelectric projects operated by the company on the Snake River. It was updated in 1995 with a diversion structure and two powerhouses.

Hailey council OKs 2 pathway project bids

The Hailey City Council accepted two bids this week for a pair of pathway projects, including one with additional funding through the Idaho Local Highway Technical Assistance Council.

The city plans to begin construction on both projects in the spring, the city said in a news release.

The McKercher Parkway pathway will fill a missing link and connect River and Main streets with the south side of McKercher Boulevard. The bid was awarded to B&G Dirtworks for $282,320.

The other project, the Croy to Quigley Pathway, was at risk when a single bid exceeded grant funds. The technical assistance council stepped in and offered a one-time increase to fund the gap.

“Pathway completion is one of our top goals,” Hailey Mayor Martha Burke said in the release. “It is through partnerships such as this that we bring quality-of-life amenities to our community and make it safe to walk and bike around Hailey.”

The project will connect the Croy pathway from the Wood River Trail east of the Sunbeam Subdivision. The bid was awarded to Intermountain Construction for $563,888.

Ketchum library wraps up Winter Read

Award-winning author Kali Fajardo-Anstine will give the keynote presentation at the closing of Winter Read at The Community Library in Ketchum on Thursday at 6 p.m.

The presentation will be inside the library’s Lecture Hall. The event is free but registration is required.

This year’s Winter Read, a collaborative effort between the libraries in Ketchum, Hailey, Bellevue and Stanley, includes Fajardo-Anstine’s “Sabrina and Corina,” a moving narrative of Latina characters of indigenous ancestry and the land they inhabit in the American West, according to a news release.

The book will be for sale at the event, and Fajardo-Anstine will be signing copies.

Also:

The 30th annual Glanbia Nutritionals Charity Challenge is accepting applications from Magic Valley non-profit organizations with 501(c)(3) status through May 12 at glanbiacharitychallenge.com. The challenge donated $200,000 in 2022. For more information, email Jayde Wilson at jaywilson@glanbia.com.

– Times-News