Idaho gas prices up 7 cents this week, to $3.71

The national average price for a gallon of gasoline is down this week. Not in Idaho.

Gem State drivers are paying $3.71, up seven cents from a week ago, according to AAA Idaho, while the national average has slipped six cents to $3.61. Idaho’s price is the 11th highest in the United States.

“Pump prices in other parts of the country have been dropping because of cheaper crude oil. While that hasn’t happened here yet, at least the Idaho average has slowed down, with prices moving only a penny since last Thursday,” AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde said in a news release. “Lately, the state and national averages have been two ships passing in the night, but if fuel demand remains high, gas prices everywhere will be under a lot of pressure to follow suit.”

Despite the uptick over the last week, Idaho’s average is “roughly 70 cents per gallon cheaper than a year ago,” Conde said.

The lowest prices reported Tuesday morning across the Magic Valley, according to GasBuddy: $3.49 in Twin Falls, $3.69 in Jerome, $3.30 in Burley, $3.89 in Hailey and $4.09 in Ketchum.

California ($4.87) continues to have the nation’s highest per-gallon price, followed by Hawaii ($4.78), Arizona ($4.70), Washington ($4.60) and Nevada ($4.26). Mississippi, at $3.18, has the lowest price at the pump.

Challis Hot Springs set for rededication ceremony

The Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation on Wednesday will host a rededication ceremony for Challis Hot Springs following its acquisition from the Hammond family, whose ancestors had homesteaded there in the late 1800s.

The hot springs will become a unit of the Land of the Yankee Fork State Park during an 11 a.m. event at 5025 Hot Springs Road in Challis. Gov. Brad Little will be among the attendees.

“We are happy to add the springs to our park, which showcases the area’s past and natural resources with ghost towns, mining, Native American history, and an extensive recreational trail network,” Susan Buxton, the state’s director of parks and recreation, said in a news release.

The department’s acquisition also includes a campground with 54 spaces for rents and RVs, according to the release.

Also:

- The Hailey Public Library will host a free slideshow presentation from Nils Ribi, titled “For the Love of Photography,” on Thursday from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Town Center West, 116 S. River St. Ribi’s photography has been published in The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Washington Post, and other national and regional publications.

– Times-News