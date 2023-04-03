Sun Valley Resort preps to wrap up ‘incredible’ season

Sun Valley Resort is coming to the end of the 2022-23 winter season, with its annual closing week parties this month, including the annual Easter Egg Hunt, the Baldy Bash Street Party, live music and other family activities.

Warm Springs will close Sunday, followed by River Run on Sunday, April 16, according to a Sun Valley news release.

“What an incredible season we’ve had, with a robust calendar of events and amazing snow,” Bridget Higgins, the resort’s director of marketing and public relations, said in the release.

The Easter Egg Hunt in Sun Valley Village on Friday, beginning at 5 p.m., will open Easter weekend. The free event is open to children 10 and under will include over 8,000 eggs, plus an appearance by the Easter Bunny.

The Baldy Bash will follow on Saturday at the Warm Springs base area, featuring live music from The California Honrydrops, the Aaron Golay Band, a barbecue and other activities.

The closing weekend at River Run will include live music from Trevor Green on Saturday, April 15, beginning at 2 p.m., and DJ Luke Ross on Sunday, April 16, also beginning at 2 p.m.

For more information, go online to www.sunvalley.com.

DAR honors Burley chapter of Vietnam Veterans of America

The Burley chapter of the Vietnam Veterans of America was honored by the Daughters of the American Revolution on March 29, the annual National Vietnam War Veterans Day.

DAR state representatives Wendy French and Janice Beller presented a flag and certificate to Chuck Driscoll, the VVA Burley chapter president, and lapel pins to each veteran and surviving spouse during a special ceremony in collaboration with the U.S. Vietnam War Commemoration.

French and Beller were joined by other DAR members and state and local dignitaries to honor and “welcome home” the Vietnam veterans, according to a DAR news release.

Also:

The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in Idaho is $3.55 to start this week, down four cents from a week ago and 11 cents from a month ago, according to AAA Idaho. The national average is $3.51, up seven cents from last week, though prices are expected to rise following OPEC's surprise weekend announcement to reduce crude oil production by another 1 million barrels a day beginning next month.

The Minidoka County School District will hold a free screening for children ages 3 to 5 on Friday, April 14, at the Minidoka Preschool Center, 310 10th St., Rupert. The screening includes speech and language, physical health, gross and fine motor skills, self-help abilities, social skills and pre-academic skills, vision and hearing. To make an appointment, call the Minidoka Preschool Center at 208-436-4727.

D.L. Evans Bank has appointed Katie Milam as vice president branch manager at the Twin Falls Financial Center, 906 Blue Lakes Blvd. N. She is a member of The Optimist Club and serves as an ambassador for the Twin Falls Chamber of Commerce.

– Times-News