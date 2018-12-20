TWIN FALLS — The Magic Valley Festival of Giving raised more money this year than ever before.
The annual fundraiser’s big winners — announced Wednesday at Stone House & Co. in Twin Falls — are Magic Valley Little Theatre ($13,900), Canyon Christian School ($13,400) and Habitat for Humanity ($12,900).
Mark Hansen, president of the festival, said the $310,505 raised for 30 local nonprofits is a 50 percent increase from last year. The nonprofits receive 100 percent of the gross proceeds.
The Festival of Giving also raised 2,500 pounds of food for six local pantries and shelters, as well as four barrels of toys for the local Toys for Tots campaign.
The four-day event, held in November every year, partners nonprofits and charities with business sponsors to create a festive fundraiser, including the Gala of Giving, Sip & Savor, a live and silent auction, and Christmas tree displays. Business sponsors pick up the tab for costs so the nonprofits have no out-of-pocket expenses.
Several dozen decorated trees — sold at auction — raised from $400 to $4,000 each. Santa’s Cause won the People’s Choice Award for its tree decorated with a Lego star at the top and received a $250 prize for the award.
Wellness Tree Clinic was applauded for coming in last minute when another nonprofit dropped out. With less than two weeks to catch up, they managed to receive a grand total of $10,500.
“We wanted to prove that we could do it,” Wellness Tree board member Judy Pollow said. “We’re a small entity and the Festival of Giving really helps us out.”
Major sponsors for the fundraiser were Southern Idaho Landscape Center and Farmers Bank, which provided financial support, and Plant Therapy and Fleur de Lis Ranch which supplied the venue. Other sponsors were the Times-News and KMVT.
The Festival of Giving will continue next year.
