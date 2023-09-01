Love’s has hit Jackpot.

The national chain of Travel Stops opened its seventh location in Nevada on Thursday in the Highway 93 border town between Elko and Twin Falls. A Subway restaurant inside the 9,000-square-foot convenience center will open on Labor Day.

Located at Highway 93 and Progressive Drive, Love’s features parking for 31 trucks, 22 cars and four RVs, according to a news release. There are five diesel bays, plus four showers and laundry facilities.

The new Nevada location will add 45 jobs in Elko County, according to Love’s. To mark its opening, Love’s donated $2,000 to Jackpot’s Helping Hands, a food pantry that also offers family, senior and veteran services.

“By continuing to grow in areas where our customers need fast, friendly service that gets them back on the road quickly, we’re expanding our Highway Hospitality to even more professional drivers, travelers and locals,” Love’s President Shane Wharton said in the release.

The Jackpot location opened on the same day as another Love’s center in Opelousas, Louisiana, pushing the chain’s total to 644 Travel Stops in 42 states.

Love’s has four stops in Idaho — including its largest facility nationwide in Bliss, a 21,000-square-foot center with parking for 115 trucks that opened in December 2020. There also locations in Heyburn, Idaho Falls and Post Falls.

The other Travel Stops in Nevada are in Las Vegas, Ely, Fernley, Tonopah, Wells and Winnemucca.