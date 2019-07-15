BOISE — The newest addition to Zoo Boise was still a construction zone on Tuesday, encased in chain-link fence and echoing with the whir of power tools. But by July 17, when the exhibit is set to open, zoo officials say it will transport visitors to southeastern Africa.
The Gorongosa National Park Exhibit has been years in the making. Named for the famed park of the same name in Mozambique, the exhibit adds 2.5 acres and more than 20 new species to the zoo, including African wild dogs, a Nile crocodile and olive baboons.
“This isn’t going to be a 2-hour visit to the zoo anymore,” Doug Holloway, director of Boise Department of Parks and Recreation, told the Statesman.
Zoo Boise director Gene Peacock said the Gorongosa addition is a huge step toward modernizing the 103-year-old zoo. It’s also a step toward recovery for the Mozambique wildlife park, which was ravaged by civil war in the late 1970s and ‘80s.
GORONGOSA’S TIES TO BOISE
In the 19th and 20th centuries, the Gorongosa area of Mozambique was hailed as home to the most diverse species populations on the planet. In the 1960s and early ‘70s, it was a popular safari destination for celebrities and globetrotters. But war broke out in 1976 when the Mozambique Liberation Front began fighting for independence from Portugal.
Years of fighting wiped out many of the animals and more than a million people, who died in the violent conflict or from the ensuing famine, illness and poverty. Rehabilitation efforts began in the 1990s, and in 2004, Idaho philanthropist Greg Carr joined the effort. In 2013, Zoo Boise’s then-director, Steve Burns, announced plans to create the Idaho exhibit — and help fund the ongoing restoration in Africa.
“This is a program that’s been in the making for about eight to 10 years,” Peacock said. “Our goal was to bring a little bit of Mozambique to the people of Boise.”
The zoo has been donating funds to Gorongosa since 2008, when Zoo Boise became the first zoo to charge a 50-cent conservation fee with each ticket. Initially the efforts were more modest, about $17,000 for lion restoration in 2008, nearly $13,000 to move elephants in 2009. But gradually the donations grew. Since 2013, Zoo Boise has contributed $200,000 to Gorongosa National Park each year — more than $1 million total.
“When you visit Zoo Boise, 50 cents of your admission goes straight to conservation,” Peacock said on Tuesday.
VISITING ZOO BOISE’S GORONGOSA EXHIBIT
Where, when: Zoo Boise, 355 Julia Davis Drive, open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, last admission is at 4:30 p.m. Gorongosa National Park Exhibit opens Wednesday, July 17, at 10 a.m.
Tickets: $10 general, $8 seniors, $7 children 3-11, free for 2 and younger and Friends of Zoo Boise pass holders. Thursdays are discounted: $7.25 general and seniors, $6 children 3 to 11. Admission includes the conservation fee. More info: (208) 608-7760, ZooBoise.org.
Parking: Available at Julia Davis Park, and officials said shuttle service will be available to and from Ann Morrison Park for overflow parking during the first week of the exhibit.
