TWIN FALLS — Believers Church wants to build a new worship center in Twin Falls within the next two to five years.
Lead Pastor Clay Ramirez said the nondenominational church started 10 years ago in Jerome and has a Twin Falls campus in the Twin Falls Center for the Arts on River Vista Place. The church hosts two Sunday services for about 300 members in Twin Falls.
Now, Believers Church is seeking permission to build a new church northwest of the Sunway Soccer Complex on Sunway Drive.
“Within two years, we’d like to start construction,” Ramirez said in a phone interview Monday.
The Twin Falls Planning and Zoning Commission on Tuesday will consider the church’s request for a special use permit for property on the southwest portion of the 1400 North block of Sunway Drive.
A neighboring property owner is concerned the proposed church could impact its longtime farming operations unless mitigating steps are taken. Sherry Schubert McAllister, manager of Schubert Ranch LLC, sent a letter to the city asking that the church be required to provide fencing along the northern boundary of the property to prevent “construction debris, foot traffic and trash from blowing/crossing into our farmland.”
McAllister also requests the permit’s conditions include a “nuisance clause” so that farming operations are not considered nuisances.
The city of Twin Falls requires religious facilities to obtain special use permits when they are within a residential zone, Planning and Zoning Director Jonathan Spendlove told the Times-News on Friday.
Ramirez said he had not personally received any negative feedback, but is willing to work with the city and neighbors.
“Whatever the city is wanting to do, we’re more than willing to do it,” Ramirez said.
Spendlove said the church would not be on city sewer or water because it is outside the city service boundary.
The Planning and Zoning Commission will consider granting the permit during a public hearing on Tuesday. The meeting begins at 6 p.m. in City Hall, 203 Main Ave. E.
Also during the meeting, the commission will have a special hearing for a request for a special use permit for a dog grooming business at 314 Second Ave. E. The owners of The Blind Store next door want to take over the former home of Alsinbad Smoke Shop and Mediterranean Market.
Dapper Doggy Day Spaw and Boutique would operate as a separate business and offer dog grooming services such as bathing, drying, brushing, hair trimming, styling and nail trimming. It would eventually grow to about five employees, the owners said in a letter to the commission.
Twin Falls requires dog grooming businesses to obtain a special use permit due to potential noise, smell and waste disposal concerns, Spendlove said. He does not anticipate these to be problems for neighboring property owners at this location.
Also on the agenda is a preliminary presentation for a zoning development change and map amendment for property at the 100 and 200 blocks of Caswell Avenue West. The owner would like to increase the zoning density.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.