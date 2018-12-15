TWIN FALLS — Zions Bank is remodeling an office building on Addison Avenue East for its future commercial banking center in Twin Falls.
The bank has started construction at 2188 Addison Ave. E., on the southwest corner of Addison Avenue East and Eastland Drive.
“With the growth of the Magic Valley and the expanding customer base we have, we felt it was important to have a convenient location in that part of the (service) area as well,” Zions Bank Commercial Banking Regional Director Scott Horsley said.
The commercial banking center will help Zions Bank expand its footprint in the Magic Valley and meet the existing needs of commercial clientele, which include small businesses, agricultural customers and large operations. The center should be open in the first quarter of 2019, hopefully by February, Horsley said. It will have an ATM on site.
Zions Bank is remodeling a 2,900 square-foot office building. Upon completion, the center will have a staff of eight people, including at least some new employees.
Zions Bank is the third largest bank in Idaho and has been Idaho’s No. 1 provider of Small Business Administration 7(a) loans for 17 years.
“We’re very committed to small businesses and the different programs that are available,” Horsley said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.