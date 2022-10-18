 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Zion's Bank service manager to retire

BURLEY — Branch service manager Jayne Runyon is retiring on Oct. 31 after 13 years with Zions Bank.

Clients and community members are invited to the branch at 102 W. Main St. between 1 and 4 p.m. on Oct. 28 to enjoy refreshments and visit with Runyon, who started her banking career as a bookkeeper and worked as a teller, loan assistant and branch manager over her 45 years of banking.

“I’ve had an incredible banking career and built close friendships with the people I’ve worked with over the years,” she said.

In her retirement, Runyon plans to travel and spend time with family.

Runyon
