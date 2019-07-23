TWIN FALLS — Zions Bank will celebrate the grand opening of its new Twin Falls Eastland branch from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday at 2188 Addison Ave. E.
The community is invited to tour the new facility and enjoy refreshments. The ribbon-cutting ceremony will be at 1 p.m. Special guests will include Twin Falls Mayor Shawn Barigar.
“As the thriving hub for the Magic Valley, Twin Falls is an important market to Zions Bank, and we’re excited to expand our local footprint,” Renee Avram, manager of the Twin Falls Eastland and Canyon Park branches, said in a statement. “We look forward to meeting the financial needs of individuals, businesses and agricultural operations in a growing community.”
The 2,800-square-foot branch opened June 3 and features three teller windows, a night depository and a 24-hour ATM. The branch also has private banking and executive banking offices and a conference room. Hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
In addition to the new branch, Zions Bank also expects three new ATMs in Buhl, Jerome and Kimberly to be operational by the end of August.
The bank will donate $50,000 to local nonprofits at the open house, with $5,000 going to each of the following organizations:
- Boys & Girls Clubs of Magic Valley
- Business Plus Inc.
- Idaho Women’s Business Center
- Junior Achievement of Idaho
- La Posada
- Safe House
- South Central Community Action Partnership
- Stanton Healthcare Magic Valley
- Valley House Homeless Shelter
- Voices Against Violence
