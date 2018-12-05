Try 1 month for 99¢

TWIN FALLS — Zions Bank has announced that customers in the Magic Valley will have access to three new ATMs: at 210 Main St. S., Kimberly; 1016 S. Lincoln Ave., Jerome; and 705 U.S. 30, Buhl.

All locations are near Ridley’s Family Market to provide accessibility and convenience for customers. The bank expects the new machines will be operational by spring.

The new ATMs will allow customers to deposit up to 50 bills of cash and up to 30 checks at a time without an envelope. Detailed receipts will show the deposit amount and an image of each check. Additionally, the Buhl and Jerome machines will offer drive-up access.

Zions Bank operates three full-service branches in Twin Falls, Burley and Gooding.

