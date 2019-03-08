STANWOOD, Wash. — The application deadline is March 15 for the Federal Emergency Management Agency Region 10 Youth Preparedness Camp in Stanwood, Wash., which will run Aug. 18 to 23.
FEMA will bring 40 youth in grades eight through 12 from Oregon, Washington, Idaho and Alaska to the camp. It will be hosted and staffed by camp and emergency management professionals from different organizations including the Oregon Office of Emergency Management. Subject matter experts and local emergency responders will support curriculum delivery and introduce participants to various emergency response professions.
The experience will include learning about youth community emergency response teams with training in fire, medical, preparedness, psychology, search and rescue, as well as how to help until help arrives during an emergency. Extracurricular activities will include arts, crafts, sports, games and much more.
Participants will learn to safely assist in the immediate aftermath of a disaster when a professional response may be delayed or limited. They will also identify and develop a concept for a give-back project where they will utilize the skills developed during the camp to improve preparedness in their communities.
To apply, go to fema.gov/region-x/community-preparedness. For more information, call 425-487-4943 or email fema-r10-communityprep@fema.dhs.gov.
