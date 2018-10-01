Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Your Health Idaho Sign-Ups
The public gets help signing up for Your Health Idaho in 2014 at the South Central Public Health District building in Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS FILE

BOISE — Idahoans will continue to have a wide range of choices available to them for their medical and dental insurance needs in 2019 as Your Health Idaho’s board of directors approved 293 certified plans offered by seven insurance carriers.

Starting Monday, Idahoans can preview the 2019 choices available using a variety of comparison tools. For more information, go to YourHealthIdaho.org.

The Open Enrollment period for 2019 plans is Nov. 1 through Dec. 15.

Your Health Idaho is the only place where Idahoans can shop and compare the variety of plans made available, purchase health insurance and receive a tax credit to reduce the monthly cost of insurance premiums. Most Idahoans save up to 80 percent on their health insurance with a tax credit.

A network of 900 experienced health insurance agents and brokers are available for free to help families, individuals and small businesses across the state to navigate the process of selecting the comprehensive coverage and plans they need.

