BOISE — Idaho families and small businesses will have a wide range of options for medical and dental insurance next year. The Your Health Idaho Board of Directors has certified a record 308 plans for 2020.
“With so much confusion and uncertainty dominating the national healthcare conversation, Your Health Idaho is pleased to offer Idahoans more choice than ever when it comes to health insurance,” Pat Kelly, executive director of Your Health Idaho, said in a statement.
The Idaho Department of Insurance will post final plan rates next week, but preliminary numbers suggest a modest year-over-year increase. Your Health Idaho is the only place where Idahoans can receive a tax credit to help offset the monthly cost of coverage; as premiums increase, tax credits also increase to keep pace.
“Idahoans are often surprised to learn just how much they can save on health insurance by taking the time to compare plans and find the best option,” Kelly added. “In fact, one in four Idahoans enrolled with Your Health Idaho in 2019 qualified for $0 monthly premiums.”
Unique to the 2020 enrollment year is the implementation of Medicaid expansion. Under the plan, approximately 18,000 Idahoans currently enrolled with Your Health Idaho will be newly eligible for Medicaid coverage beginning Jan. 1.
Eligibility for both Medicaid and premium tax credits are determined by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. For more information about Medicaid expansion, tax credit eligibility and other assistance programs, go to LiveBetterIdaho.org.
Starting Oct. 1, Idahoans can preview and comparison shop 2020 medical and dental insurance plans at the website. The open enrollment period for 2020 health insurance coverage is Nov. 1 to Dec. 16.
Your Health Idaho was established by state law in 2013 to provide an online marketplace where Idaho families and small businesses can go to compare and purchase health insurance. Your Health Idaho is governed by a 19-member board authorized by the Idaho Legislature to set the rules and regulations for implementing a state-based health insurance exchange.
For more information, go to yourhealthidaho.org or Facebook or Twitter.
