We are proud to sponsor the Festival of Lights Parade. We cover the news in eight south-central counties and dozens of cities and towns. Stretching from Bliss to Malta to Sun Valley to and Jackpot, Nev., our delivery area covers over 10,000 square miles — roughly the size of Massachusetts. We appreciate the support of the businesses and subscribers who help make it all possible. Have a happy and safe holiday season.
Agropur
Jerome Cheese Agropur Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Agropur Cooperative, which is a North American dairy industry leader founded in 1938. With sales of $6.4 billion in 2017, Agropur is a source of pride to its 3,290 members and 8,300 employees who pursue its vision every day: “Better dairy. Better world.” Agropur processes more than 13 billion pounds of milk per year at its 39 plants across North America. www.agropur.com
Ameripride
AmeriPride is recognized as one of the largest uniform rental and linen supply companies in North America. We’re fast, dependable and local. Our service team gets to know our customers and their needs and you will see the same familiar face on every delivery. We operate more than 115 production facilities and service centers throughout the United States and Canada—providing linen, uniforms, floor mats, restroom and cleaning products to nearly 150,000 customers every week. This year we are partnering with the United Way as an ongoing community partner we are working together to make South Central Idaho a great place to live. In 1,800 communities in more than 40 countries, United Way fights for the health, education and financial stability of everyone in every community.
Auburn Crest Home Health and Hospice
Auburn Crust Home Health and Hospice is honored to be part of the Festival of Lights Parade for our fourth year. It is easy to see the Magic of Christmas on Main Avenue during the parade with the twinkle in everyone’s eyes. This year, we turn our focus toward Cindy Lou from the classic holiday book by Dr. Seuss, “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.” Cindy Lou taught the Grinch such an important lesson of love. “Maybe Christmas doesn’t come from the store. Maybe Christmas… perhaps… means a little more”. With hearts so full, we take pride in helping our patients live every moment recognizing hospice means a little bit more. Our philosophy of care enhances life as it nears its end, providing better quality, comfort, care and support. May the Magic of Christmas fill your hearts throughout the upcoming year!
Barbershop & Gehrig, Dale & Co.
The Barber Ship at Gehrig, Dale & Co is based on a sense of tradition, family and community. Open the doors and step back in time to a place that men gathered to talk, to bring their sons not only for a haircut but to bond. A business that doesn’t have customers, it has friends. A business that helps its community. It’s everything your grandfather’s shop used to be and yours should be.
Beatriz Guzman/ Farm Bureau Insurance
I am Beatriz Guzman. I am a multiline insurance agent with Farm Bureau Insurance. I strive to provide unmatched customer service both in English and Spanish. The best place to reach me is on my cell phone at 208-434-8336.
5H Express DBA Bridge Street Coffee
Bridge Street Coffee is a mobile espresso coffee shop that serves all your favorite lattes, mochas, chai and smoothies as well as homemade cinnamon rolls and muffins. Call us for deliveries or events.
Chobani
Chobani’s mission is to “provide better food for more people” and since the beginning, they’ve been passionate about using high quality, local milk to make their delicious and nutritious products. Chobani has the largest yogurt manufacturing plant in the world and they are sharing lots of yummy goodies from the plant today.
Claude Brown’s Carpet Cleaning & Restoration
Claude Brown’s Carpet Cleaning and Restoration is a family owned and operated business. Serving the Magic Valley since 1919, the Brown family has provided the area with carpet cleaning, tile and specialty rug cleaning. Four generations of Claude Brown’s family also offers a full restoration service for water, fire, mold and biohazard cleanup.
Claude Brown’s Home Furnishings
Claude Brown’s Home Furnishing is a family owned and operated business serving a Magic Valley since 1919. The Brown family has provided the area with furniture, flooring and carpet cleaning through four generations.
Connections Credit Union
Here at Connections Credit Union, we are a full-service financial institution offering free checking and much more. We do auto and mortgage lending as well as personally and Visa cards at very competitive rates. We are a local credit union built upon providing member service convenience and the value of people helping people. We are very involved within our community and try to get back whenever we can. Come check us out, at the corner of Locust and Addison in Twin Falls!
D & D Lawn Care
D & D Lawn Care invite you to join them in celebrating always Christmas with Donny, Nancy, family and friends. All donations benefit Santa’s Cause Inc. a charity supporting local foster children. Enjoy a bonfire, hot chocolate and Christmas lights every Saturday night at 7 p.m. at the corner of Wirsching and Grandview in Twin Falls.
D. L. Evans Bank
With roots firmly planted in Idaho, D.L. Evans Bank is the largest Idaho-based community bank. Visit your local branch today and let the D.L. Evans bank employees help you with all of your personal and business banking needs. We offer free checking, low loan rate, the best customer service and much more. This is a banking community. www.dlevans.com
Farmore of Idaho, Standley’s Co.
Farmore of Idaho, Standley and Company your local Reinke and Howe dealers want to wish you and your family a Merry Christmas. Come and see them for all of your dairy services and products and irrigation needs.
FFA
Twin Falls Future Farmers of America (FFA) makes a positive difference in the lives of students by promoting premiere leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.
First Christian Church
Tropp 65 Troop and Pack 65 is a Scouting, B.S.A. Community unit that has been sponsored through the First Christian Church for over 90 years. Our mission is to help train and develop young individuals and better the youth of our community. We focus on outdoor and survival skills, first aid, cooking, citizenship and much more. We encourage family involvement and strive to have an inclusive group for every young person. Meetings are held in the basement of the First Christian Church, 601 Shoshone St., North, Twin Falls. Meetings are held every Monday. The Troop (ages 11—18) meet from 7 PM to 8:30 PM and our Pack meets from 7 PM to 8 PM. Any questions feel free to contact Bryce Beem, Scoutmaster 208-539-2593 or Travis Thomas Assistant Scoutmaster 208-410-7538.
First Federal Bank
First Federal would like to invite you to come experience the difference. At First Federal, we strive to provide our customers with the best banking experience possible, whether in a branch, on the phone or online. Personal or business we have the products and services you want with the local convenience you need! Call or visit us today to experience the First Federal difference www.BankFirstFed.com
Full Steam Espresso
Full Steam Espresso is a Steam Punk Influenced drive-through coffee shop, where we sell crafted coffee, homemade pastries, smoothies, infused energy drinks, teas, Italian sodas and so much more. What makes us even more exciting is that our crafted coffee is freshly roasted. Here at Full Steam, we strive to be the best with our craft drinks we prepare daily and satisfying our customers not only with a great coffee but with enthusiasm and amazing customer service! Full Steam team will go above and beyond to satisfy and wow you with each drink you ordered. So come by the shop to experience the Full Steam difference and try our homemade whipped cream while you’re at it… ask for extra!
Girl Scouts of Silver Sage
Girl Scouting builds girls of courage, confidence and character who make the world a better place to live. To join go to www.girlscouts-ssc.org or call 208-733-9623.
Glanbia Nutritionals
Glanbia plc, is a global nutritional company, grounded in nature and science and dedicated to providing better nutrition for every step of life’s journey. Headquartered in Ireland, Glanbia has deep roots in the Idaho dairy industry since purchasing its first dairy plant in Gooding in 1990. Since that time, Glanbia’s grown to become the world’s leading producer and marketer of quality cheese and wheat products. Glanbia Nutritionals employees more than 800 employees in the Magic Valley and is proud to be a positive part of the downtown revitalization with our Idaho corporate office and Cheese Marketplace.
Grace Dance Academy
Grace Dance Academy is a Christian based competing studio with regular dance classes! We offer classes for ages 3 and up in tumbling, jazz, hip hop, ballet, pointe, contemporary and competition teams! We believe in offering a safe place for kids to express themselves thru dance. We teach them to create, educate and inspire themselves and others in and out of the studio.
Hailey Days of Old West
The Hailey Days of the Old West Rodeo Queen Ambassadors, Queen Cara Malone, Teen Queen Brogan Hill, Junior Queen/IMPRA Junior Queen Meghan Taber and peeWee Queen Danielle Madalena—representing Hailey Days of the Old West Rodeo and the Sawtooth Rangers wish all a Merry Christmas!
Idaho Central Credit Union
Idaho Central Credit Union is your local financial institution based across Idaho. With four Magic Valley locations, we are here to help members achieve financial success. ICCU also has a large focus in the Magic Valley community and we are always looking for new ways to give back. Stop by your local branch to see how we can help you!
Idaho Operation Lifesaver
IdahoOperation Lifesaver hopes you enjoy this parade for many years to come. When approaching railroad crossings always expect a train. A train traveling at 55 MPH can take a mile or more to stop, your vehicle can stop in about 200 feet. Look, Listen and Live.
Idaho Transportation Department
The Idaho Transportation Department is responsible for state transportation infrastructure including ongoing maintenance operations as well as planning for the future needs of the state and its citizens. District 4 of the Idaho Transportation Department encompasses south-central Idaho and maintained over 2300 lane miles of state roadways and 290 bridges
Idaho Water Sports
Idaho Water Sports is your summer and winter fun headquarters. We sell luxury Malibu, Axis & Nautique wake and surf boats, Bennington pontoon boats and Yamaha Jet Boats. Idaho Water Sports has the largest Pro Shop selection in Southern Idaho featuring wake boards, surfboards, tubes, water skis, marine products as well as winter fun items such as snowboards, snow skis and winter clothing. Idaho Water Sports has a great service center featuring factory trained technicians. Idaho Water Sports has been serving Southern Idaho since 1987.
Immanuel Lutheran School
Immanuel Lutheran School has served Twin Falls since 1911. Our school offers classes for preschool through fifth grade. Our excellent curriculum and teaching methods are only a small part of what we offer. The strength of our school lies in our dedication to demonstrating our love for Christ and his love for the children in all areas of academics and activities. The faculty and staff welcome you and your family to Immanuel Lutheran School.
KMVT
KMVT, Southern Idaho’s Award-winning News Leader. Established in 1955, KMVT serves our local community, covering the latest events to keep everyone informed about what’s going on in the Magic Valley and beyond.
Krone America
At Krone America, we put our customers first. Our brand was built on innovative, high-quality hay & forage machinery that performs like nothing else in the field. We continue to focus all of our resources on maintaining that standard in everything we do.
La Posado, Inc.
La Posado, Inc. is celebrating 25 years and honoring all of the “angels” who have helped make this ministry possible. We will continue to offer assistance with immigration applications, renewing residence cards and filing for citizenship. The Low Income Tax Clinic serves to assist in filing your taxes, educating about your rights and assisting with issues that you may need help resolving with the IRS. The Mercy Pantry is able to give out food and clothing through the generous donations of “God’s Angels” here in this community so we can give to the needy. When we all work together the “Angels” celebrate and bring our love and service to God’s people here in the Magic Valley.
Magic Valley Gem Club
The purpose of our club is to stimulate interest in the collection of rocks, minerals, gem materials and legal fossils. To discuss and impart our knowledge of the different phases of collecting, cutting, polishing and displaying them. Also, to organize educational meetings, field trips and similar events while enjoying and protecting our natural resources
Magic Valley Pride
Magic Valley Pride is a local LGBTQT centered and supported non-profit. Formed in December 2015, our aim from the beginning has been to build unity within the LGBTQT community and the Magic Valley as a whole. Today our mission is to work with other non-profits in the area in order to support as many needs as possible.
Mid Columbia Bus Co.
Mid Columbia Bus Co. is a student transportation company founded over 60 years ago. Today we proudly transport students all across the Magic Valley to school. All of us at Mid Columbia Bus wish you a safe and happy holiday season.
Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt
Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt is a locally owned franchise that offers freedom from average, everyday options. From flavors, cups, and cones, to smoothies and shakes we give our guest the freedom to choose whatever sweet treat they can come up with next. Our froyo flavors are the best because we make them that way. No really, we do. Each flavor recipe is uniquely ours and you can’t get it anywhere else
OrthoPro of Idaho, Inc.
The first time you visit OrthoPro, you can tell what makes us different. We are proud to be the area authority on prosthesis and orthotics and we are committed to providing the long-term assistance to each of our patients by consistently using new cutting-edge technology. What whether it is a prosthetic device to replace a body part lost either to amputation, trauma, disease, birth condition or specialized custom orthopedic bracing to support and protect the body or it’s limbs, we help improve functionality lost due to amputation or injury and create devices to fit your specific needs. We are also proud to specialize in pediatrics, and we know the services we offer have the potential to improve the lives of children forever. We are the experts in pediatric devices, especially cranial remolding orthosis, spinal and lower limb deficiency bracing. Come to OrthoPro for the best service in town.
Premier Security
Premier Security provide state of the art security with camera monitoring an alarm response 24/7 and with nightly patrols. Premier Security offers security for your business or home at affordable rates. Premier Security is owned and operated by Dylan Goertzen and David Walden.
PSI Environmental Systems
PSI Environmental Systems serving the Magic Valley for all your trash and recycling needs since 1970.
Relay For Life
Relay For Life of Twin Falls is preparing for our 2019 event to be held on Friday, May 17, at Canyon Ridge High School from 6 pm-Midnight. This year’s theme is Lights, Camera, Action for a Cure! We invite everyone to attend and participate. If you are interested in forming a team please contact us for more information and register at www.relayforlife.org/twinfallsid. Contact Cindy at 208-749-9653 or Julie at 208-751-3311. At Relay we celebrate cancer survivors of the Magic Valley with a dinner and lap around the track. We remember those we have lost to this disease with a Luminary Bag and candlelight lap around the track. We fight back by displaying educational information and show you how the American Cancer Society is fighting to crush cancer.
Sector One Local
Sector One is local and family owned and has been providing professional IT Services to small and medium-sized businesses and non-profit organizations. Near-instant IT support, combined with low error rate and exceptional customer service keeps our clients running. With Sector One you get IT that is proactive and prevents problems before they occur. Experience and expertise from our team will help use technology to grow your business and manage your IT so you don’t have to.
SERVPRO of Twin Falls & Jerome Counties
SERVPRO is a locally owned and operated business. We’ve recently become part of this wonderful community, starting in 2016. SERVPRO’s aim is to deliver the absolute best customer experience in a time of hardship. We specialize in fire, water and mold restoration using the latest technology and materials available making it like “it never even happened”.
Snake Harley-Davidson
Snake Harley-Davidson is your local National award-winning authorized Harley-Davidson dealership serving the Twin Falls, Idaho area. We are proud to carry a large selection of new and pre-owned inventory. When you are ready to invest in a new Harley-Davidson bike our friendly and knowledgeable sales, financing, service and parts departments are prepared to make sure your experience is outstanding, from assisting while you’re making your choice to ongoing maintenance and customization. At Snake Harley-Davidson, we value the opportunity to create a long-term relationship with all of our customers on and off the bike, and we do that by giving you the best customer service available. Call or text us at 208-734-8400 or come by today and experience our superior service and selection!
Snake River Bros
Snake River Bros is a non-profit 501 c3 motorcycle organization that raises money for sick children. Since our inception 17 years ago we have donated over 290,000 in funds to help children.
Stotz Equipment
Stotz Equipment on Kimberly Road in Twin Falls would like to wish you a safe and happy holiday season. We have you covered for the winter weather that is coming. Come see our selection of blades & snow blowers for your lawn mower or tractor. We also have Honda snow blowers that are ready for pickup or delivery. Don’t forget with Christmas coming up, we have everything from toys, tool boxes, lawn mowers, gators and tractors to help cover everyone on your list.
Thompson Motorsports L.L.C.
Thompson Motorsports custom fabrication specializing metal fabrication from hot rods, custom jeep builds to UTV/side-by-side expedition rack and roll cages. If you can dream it, we can build it.
Twin Falls Fire Department
The City of Twin Falls Fire Department is entering its ladder truck in the “Festival of Lights Parade” When fully extended the truck’s ladder will reach a height of 102 feet. This brightly lighted fire truck will escort Santa Claus, along with the Twin Falls City Council members during the parade. From all of us at the Twin Falls Fire Department, Happy Holidays!
Twin Falls Public Library
Twin Falls Public Library has proudly served the city of Twin Falls since 1909. Our mission is to enhance the quality of life, build community, and encourage a love of reading and lifelong learning, providing access to information, materials, and services. We do this with books, audiobooks, music, and movies—in physical formats with items such as 3-D printing, craft kits and Wi-Fi hotspots—and in digital formats such as ebooks, emagazines and genealogy resources. The library’s well-qualified and enthusiastic stuff develops free events that appeal to all ages, and answers even the most challenging questions with aplomb. Visitors to our bookmobile have the convenience of a library without leaving their own neighborhood. And our renowned Idaho history room offers an amazing local and regional history collection open to all. Drop by the Twin Falls Public Library-in person or online and get the most out of your community gem!
Twin Falls Western Days and Windsors Nursery also have floats in the parade.
