Your guide to Black Friday in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS — As the busiest shopping day of the year approaches, Magic Valley retailers are trying to prepare for anything to happen.

Black Friday has become more than just one day. Now, it’s a week or even a month worth of deals at large box stores. Businesses are expecting more customers to partake in in-person shopping after the COVID-19 pandemic limited options last year, however, shipping delays and inventory shortages could affect sales.

“I have no idea what to expect this year,” said Steve Hanchey, corporate furniture manager for Wilson-Bates.

Hanchey said shortages haven’t slowed down sales but has made delivering products more difficult.

Chris Sanders, owner of Everton Mattress and Furniture Outlet, said they started preparing for the holiday season in the summer to ensure adequate inventory.

His company will have special financing, deals and freebies on Black Friday.

Small businesses are also expecting heavy traffic over the Thanksgiving weekend.

Ashley Triplett, store manager of Fashion 15 and Trends in Twin Falls, said Black Friday always draws a crowd.

“Oh my gosh, yes,” Triplett said. “It’s insane, usually quite a line all day.”

This year Fashion 15 and Trends is offering 20% off the entire store, excluding $15 denim. The store will also have $10 doorbusters and buy one get one free jewelry.

Small business owners are grateful for customers who chose to shop locally.

“It is incredibly important,” said Khristin Quigley, owner of Unique Twist Jewelry. “You are not just supporting a business, you are supporting a business owner, a maker’s family, and their livelihood.”

Quigley is hosting her sixth annual Small Business Saturday event Nov. 27. At least 10 businesses will sell their products out of her shop at 162 Main Ave. N. from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event always has a wonderful turnout, she said. In 2019, a local cider company participated, and the community emptied all the kegs the business brought with them.

“Everything that you will find there, you take it home and it just shares the love of Idaho,” Quigley said.

A small business owner in Buhl decided to take a different approach to small business Saturday this year.

Lauren McCarthy, who owns Collective Studio in Buhl, started the first local Pink Friday event on Friday, Nov. 19.

Pink Friday is a growing nationwide movement that encourages customers to shop small businesses before black Friday instead of after.

“Small Business Saturday is fun but you have already put money into big businesses,” McCarthy said.

Small businesses rely on holiday sales to get them through slower months after the new year. It can be hard to compete with box stores that can offer larger discounts, she said.

“Shopping local means the world to every business owner,” she said. “’I could get a tea towel at Walmart but I want to come to you to get it,’ we appreciate everyone that does that.”

More than 14 Buhl businesses participated in Pink Friday this year. Magic Valley Brewing offered 10% off appetizers.

Regardless of which day customers chose to shop, McCarthy hopes the community will support small businesses through the holiday season.

Holiday Hours

Many retailers have special hours for Black Friday. Here are just a few businesses’ opening and closing times.

Best Buy — Closed on Thanksgiving. 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday

Hobby Lobby — Closed on Thanksgiving. 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday

Kohls — Closed on Thanksgiving. 5 a.m. to 12 a.m. on Friday

Dick’s — Closed on Thanksgiving. 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday

Target — Closed on Thanksgiving. 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday

Barnes and Noble — Closed on Thanksgiving. 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday

Walmart — Closed on Thanksgiving. 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday

Fred Meyer — 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving. 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday

Albertsons — 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

Bed, Bath and Beyond — Closed on Thanksgiving. 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday

Costco — Closed on Thanksgiving. 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Friday

Sportsman’s Warehouse — Closed on Thanksgiving. 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday

The Home Depot — Closed on Thanksgiving. 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday

D & B Supply — Closed on Thanksgiving. 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday

Everton Mattress — Closed on Thanksgiving. 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday

Wilson-Bates — Closed on Thanksgiving. 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday

Express Appliance — Closed on Thanksgiving. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday

