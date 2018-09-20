TWIN FALLS — Great Harvest Bread Co. has announced it will begin selling freshly baked bagels next week.
The bakery opened in Twin Falls in 2013, and offers freshly baked breads, including scones, muffins and cookies. But ever since Zulu Bagels and Java Jungle closed, the owners of Great Harvest Bread Co. have been getting a lot of requests for bagels. Even people from out of town have been asking, said owner Sophia Bates.
The bakery, at 727 Blue Lakes Blvd. N., will begin offering bagels at 7 a.m. Monday, in celebration of its five-year anniversary. Some residents have already tasted the first samples over the past couple of weeks.
“We’ve just been making them here in the bakery,” Bates said. “We make our bread from start to finish.”
Great Harvest Bread Co. will offer plain sesame seed and poppy seed bagels daily, with alternating flavors throughout the week such as cinnamon raisin, blueberry, cheese and cranberry orange.
Bagels will cost $1.89 each, or about $2.75 after tax with a cream cheese spread in flavors such as garlic herb and cinnamon raisin walnut.
Orders larger than a dozen should be made a couple days in advance, Bates said.
