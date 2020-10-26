‘You could be someone else’s grave.’ Idaho Latinos grapple with the brunt of the pandemic

José was heartbroken, De León said, and stopped eating. Within a week, he had passed away, too. De León, still recovering from COVID-19 herself, had to answer the check-in call from the faithful Southwest District Health staffer and break the news.

“You have that guilt,” De León said. “A lot of family members didn’t get to say goodbye (at a funeral), they were so scared they were going to get sick.”

‘I THOUGHT WE WERE DOING EVERYTHING RIGHT.’

Caldwell School Board Chairwoman Marisela Pesina thought she had done everything right. But at the beginning of August, she found herself staring through the windows of St. Luke’s in Nampa, watching her 30-year-old son Miguel struggle to breathe.

“Here I thought we were doing everything right and being extra careful,” Pesina told the Statesman in an interview this month.

A visit with a few family members they didn’t know had been exposed to the virus was all it took to have everyone in Pesina’s house feeling ill. Miguel, who started having trouble breathing, was resistant to suggestions they go to the hospital, as they’d all heard the horror stories about families separated from each other while their loved ones became progressively ill, suffering alone.