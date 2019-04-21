TWIN FALLS — The Magic Valley YMCA will offer a summer day camp to make sure children in the Magic Valley are adventurous, active and healthy this summer. The camp will offer fun and unique experiences for youth ages five-12 with opportunities to meet new friends, discover new interests and create memories in a fun and safe environment.
The YMCA will hold a registration event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 27 during YMCA Healthy Kids Day at 1751 Elizabeth Blvd. See firsthand some of the activities that will occur at day camp as well as meet the staff who will oversee the camp.
The cost of YMCA Summer Day Camp is $105 per week per child for YMCA members and $140 per week per child for non-members. Stop by on April 27 and see what membership and program deals are offered for the summer.
To ensure that all youth have the chance to experience camp, the organization will offer financial assistance to those who can demonstrate need. If you’re interested in helping send children to camp this summer, you can donate to the Magic Valley YMCA at ymcatf.com. The YMCA Day Camp is also ICCP eligible.
For some children, summer means no access to recreational and educational activities to help them learn, grow and thrive during out-of-school time. As a result, they can experience learning loss and gain weight twice as fast as during the school year.
“Summer camp is an excellent way to ensure children stay engaged socially, physically and academically throughout the summer,” Leslie Flores, Summer Day Camp coordinator, said in a statement. “In our day camp, children are in a welcoming environment where they will experience a feeling of belonging while building relationships, developing character and discovering their potential. We really encourage parents to give their children the gift of camp to keep them active and engaged all summer long.”
For more information, email Flores at leslie@ymcatf.com or go to ymcatf.com.
