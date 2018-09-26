TWIN FALLS — As part of the YMCA’s commitment to reduce drowning rates and keeping kids safe in and around water, the Magic Valley YMCA will provide scholarships for free swim instruction and water safety classes to children from underserved communities in the Magic Valley.
A study conducted in 2011 by USA Swimming found that in ethnically diverse communities, the youth drowning rate is two to three times higher than the national average. Additionally, nearly six out of 10 African American and Hispanic/Latino children are unable to swim — nearly twice as many as their Caucasian counterparts.
In addition to learning lifesaving water safety skills, children can increase their physical activity by swimming, which also motivates children to strive for self-improvement, teaches goal-setting and cultivates a positive mental attitude and high self-esteem. It teaches the life lessons of sport and sportsmanship so that children can learn how to work well with teammates and coaches and how to deal with winning and losing — skills that last a lifetime.
The Magic Valley YMCA helps youth and adults experience the joy and benefits of swimming through a variety of programs including swim lessons, family swim, lap swim and water exercise classes.
To learn how to qualify for financial assistance, call 208-733-4384.
