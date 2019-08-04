TWIN FALLS — The Magic Valley YMCA will hold Summer Fest Family Carnival and After-school Program Sign-Up Night from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the YMCA, 1751 Elizabeth Blvd. Activities will include face painting, games, food, family tennis, crafts and more.
Registration for the YMCA’s after-school program will also be available at that time. The organization will waive the registration fee and enter each registered child in a drawing for one month’s free child care tuition if you register during this event. You can register for any of the YMCA after-school locations — the YMCA facility, Oregon Trail Elementary School and Jefferson Elementary School in Jerome, which serves all three Jerome elementary schools. There will also be a no-joining-fee promotion for those who join during Summer Fest.
Admission is free, but activity tickets can be purchased for the games and food — five for $1 or 20 for $5. All proceeds will benefit the after-school program.
“The YMCA’s after-school program is designed to provide a structured, supervised environment that supports each child’s potential by helping them with their homework, engaging them in physical and STEM activities and building confidence and leadership through skill development opportunities,” Randy Wastradowski, Magic Valley YMCA CEO, said in a statement. “Participation in YMCA after-school programs has been linked to improved social-emotional skills, an increase in school attachment, improved school conduct and increased self-efficacy.”
The YMCA’s after-school program is state-licensed and ICCP approved, plus financial assistance is available for those who need additional help.
The after-school program is open to students in afternoon kindergarten through fifth grade. For more information on cost and specific location schedules, call Leslie Flores at 208-733-4384, ext. 102, or email leslie@ymcatf.comor go to ymcatf.com.
