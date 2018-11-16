Try 1 month for 99¢
Magic Valley YMCA pool
Kingston Luna gets his goggles on as he swims in the pool in June 2017 at the Magic Valley YMCA's Elizabeth location in Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — If you are looking for fun things to do during Thanksgiving week, look no farther than the Magic Valley YMCA.

The organization will host a Give Thanks Camp from Monday through Thursday where children ages five through 12 can swim, play games and engage in creative activities — all while making new friends.

Campers must bring a refillable water bottle, a swimsuit and towel if they want to swim, and they must wear closed-toed shoes. Bring lunch and a snack if attending all day.

The cost for all four days is $90 for YMCA members and $130 for nonmembers. The daily fee is $30 for members and $40 for nonmembers.

The YMCA will also offer two community days next week, with no charge to nonmembers. 

The building will be open from 6 a.m. to noon Wednesday at 1751 Elizabeth Blvd., Twin Falls. A Rev It Up class will be at 6 a.m., and Pilates and yoga will be at 10 a.m. The pool will also be open for general swim from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

The second Community Day will be from 5 a.m. to 7:45 p.m. Thursday. The pool will be open from 8:30 a.m. to noon and 4:30 to 7:45 pm. for general swim.

For more information, call 208-733-4384.

