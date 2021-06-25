YMCA becoming E Street Community Center

TWIN FALLS — There is no longer a YMCA in Twin Falls. Starting this month the Magic Valley YMCA will operate as the E Street Community Center.

Dorothy Dallman, interim CEO of the E Street Community Center, said the building on Elizabeth Boulevard has been a YMCA since 1958.

In 2016 the Magic Valley YMCA went through turmoil when the director at the time mismanaged money. The YMCA had a level of debt that would have been unsustainable if it had stayed affiliated with the YMCA of the USA, Dallman said.

It costs anywhere from $14,000 to $20,000 each year to be a branded YMCA, she said.

After months of deliberation, the YMCA board decided it was in the best interest of the non-profit and the community to disaffiliate with the parent organization, Dallman said.

“It’s a chance to rebrand and rebuild trust throughout the community,” she said.

There will be an open house called “Together 4 Change” from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. The event is free to the public and allows the community to see all the programs the center offers, she said.