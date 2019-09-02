BOISE — When Tyler Ross’ 3-year-old daughter, Adelyn, first showed him the little red berries she’d found in their Harris Ranch backyard, he was sure to remind her not to eat any.
“(She) came to us and said, ‘Look what I found,’ ” Ross said in a phone interview. “We said, ‘We can’t eat that’ (and) asked her if she ate it ... and she said no. We went about our day without knowing what it was.”
Several hours later on Sunday, Aug. 18, the toddler had “a fairly severe tummy ache and started popping a fever and started kind of shaking,” Ross said.
“We were kind of going through our heads (thinking), ‘What could have caused this?’ ” he said. “I instantly thought, what is that berry she had and did she maybe eat one?”
He asked Adelyn again: “Did you eat any of those berries?”
“She said, ‘I had one,’ ” Ross said.
After comparing photos online, the Rosses thought they knew what Adelyn had eaten — a berry from an ornamental yew plant, a highly poisonous but popular landscaping bush that some wanted banned in Idaho two years ago after dozens of big game animals died from ingesting it.
“So we immediately thought to call Poison Control,” Ross said.
According to Idaho Department of Fish and Game botanist Lynn Kinter, the berries themselves aren’t poisonous, but the seeds they contain, along with the plant’s leaves, branches and roots, are toxic. Symptoms can include abdominal pain, nausea, dizziness and muscle weakness, according to the Toxicology Data Network.
“(Yew) can kill people or animals very quickly,” Kinter said in a phone interview. “It’s considered one of the most poisonous plants in the world.”
Poison Control told Ross to take his daughter to the emergency room immediately. It was the third call from Idaho to Poison Control about yew exposure this year, and the seventh since the start of 2017. Those numbers were provided to the Statesman by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare via the Nebraska Regional Poison Center, which handles Idaho calls.
Effects of toxic yew plants
At the Saint Alphonsus emergency room, Adelyn was admitted for testing and an overnight stay.
“It was a pretty traumatizing experience for her and obviously for us, as parents,” Ross said. “ ... She’s 100% now, thank God for that.”
Ross said he was told to monitor the toddler, who still appears to be in good health more than a week after the incident.
Once Adelyn was stable, Ross took action. The bush was already in the yard when the family purchased the house.
“Obviously being a dad, I immediately tore that bush out and disposed of it, root system and all,” Ross said. “But man, it really opened our eyes.”
