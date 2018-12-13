TWIN FALLS — Carl Robinson might be the most liked person on Earth right now.
The near-constant parade of smiles from everyone that passes him is emblematic of his popularity. People even go out of their way to see him.
It probably helps that he is dressed like Santa Claus.
This is Robinson’s first year as Santa. It doesn’t take knowing the names of all the reindeer to be Santa, just a background check, being good with children and a jolly attitude, said Alan Davis, Owner of Aei Photography, which oversees the mall Santa.
Due to Alzheimer’s, the previous Magic Valley Mall Santa, who had the position for seven years, had to retire, Davis said.
Robinson is one of four men acting as Santa at the mall this winter. He has only been a Santa since Black Friday, but he knows how most children act when they see him.
“They’ll stop, their eyes get big and then comes the smile,” Robinson said. “Every kid lights up.”
He plays the part well, throwing out the occasional “Ho, ho, ho! Merry Christmas!” to remind everyone that he is there. The photographers, who also serve as Santa’s elves, have a balancing act of making sure the customers and Santa are happy, elf MeaLee Curtis said.
“This job is more stressful than it looks,” Curtis said. “Carl’s good because he’s so animated.”
Look hard and you’ll find reminders that there is a person underneath the fake white fluffy beard. Robinson’s own beard stubble can be seen where the beard doesn’t cover. His black sneakers stick out in the costume. The most authentic Kris Kringle qualities about him are his piercing blue eyes and his upbeat attitude.
Robinson moved to Twin Falls nine years ago — the move saved his life, he said. He remains vague about his life before the move, but he said his new career was a surprise to his family.
“If you know me personally, I’m not exactly the first idea of Santa,” Robinson said. “I have tattoos all over.
“But my family was really happy that I got to be Santa. My mom said, ‘You are making memories.’”
Robinson runs over and hugs Shirrel Silverster, the owner of Silverster Farm, an old friend who didn’t recognize him underneath his Saint Nicholas garb.
“This is the man who gave me my first steady paycheck in Twin Falls,” Robinson said.
“I couldn’t forget this guy if I tried,” Silverster said. “He’s got the gift.”
“Don’t expect any extra gifts just cause you know Santa,” Robinson said as he walked back to his large leather seat.
Robinson worked at Jackson Trucking before he suffered from a stroke caused by a blood clot in his leg. It was months before he was able to speak again; his speech therapy was talking to his mother over the phone. During the first call, he took a half-hour to get out a “hello.”
His left side is a little delayed, be he still manages to hand out candy canes.
“I’m nowhere near 100 percent,” Robinson said. “They let me break when I need. Everyone is making sure to help me out with this.”
Robinson follows his own rules as Santa. He tries to always be in character, he tries to spend as much time with every child as possible and he tries to match their energy.
Whenever a kid walks by, they stop for a second while their parent walks ahead. They smile with their whole face with their eyes lighting up. They rush up to walk with their parent, but they give Robinson a little wave, letting him know that they see him. At that moment, Santa is real.
“You need to be positive with this job,” Robinson said. “The kids are giving you 110 percent of their love for Santa and you have to do right by them.”
