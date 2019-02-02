TWIN FALLS — Despite what you might think, Twin Falls’ emergency room isn’t extra busy on Super Bowl Sunday.
Over the last couple of years, St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center hasn’t seen a spike in emergency department patient numbers the day of the big game.
“Really, at least locally, we don’t see a change in terms of patient visits,” emergency medicine physician Dr. Heather Ellsworth said Friday. And historically, she has seen the same types of medical issues as any other day of the year.
Ellsworth didn’t work on Super Bowl Sunday last year, but in other years, she has seen some patients delay coming to the emergency department because they were emotionally invested in watching the game and waited for it to end.
That fits with the findings of a 2009 article in the Western Journal of Emergency Medicine. It concluded fewer male patients visit emergency departments during a seven-hour time period before, during or after major sporting events like the Super Bowl than non-game days.
“We recommend studying outcomes for those apparently delaying emergent care,” the study’s author notes.
Another issue related to the Super Bowl — often known as a day to overindulge on food — is whether chest pain is due to a cardiac issue or simply heartburn. Gallbladder issues and acid reflux, for example, can cause chest pain, Ellsworth said.
Even the use of antacids doesn’t necessarily help make that distinction, she said. The way to make a determination is through testing such as an EKG or blood test to check cardiac enzymes.
