Festival of Giving events

Gala of Giving

Friday, 6 p.m.

The festival kicks off with the Gala of Giving — a black-tie event where attendees will have dinner and drinks and the chance to participate in a live and silent auction. There will be 25 live auction items and over 100 silent auction items, Hansen said. A gala ticket is $75 and a reserved table for eight is $1,000.

Breakfast with Santa

Saturday, 9 — 11 a.m.

Santa is coming early this year. Children get to spend time with Santa, enter a coloring contest and more activities. The breakfast is free for kids and $1 or a new unwrapped toy or non-perishable food for adults to attend.

BBQ, Brews & Bids

Saturday, 7 p.m.

This high energy night Big Fatty's BBQ will offer a delicious meal paired with live entertainment. There will be 25 live auction items and over 100 silent auction items. A ticket is $50 and a reserved table for eight is $750.

Family Day

Sunday, 12 — 5 p.m.

Get into the holiday spirit at Family Day. Santa and princesses will be around to meet with children. Live Christmas carols will be sung by local performers. Admission is $1 or a new unwrapped toy or non-perishable food for adults to attend.

Senior Day

Monday, 10 a.m. — 4 p.m.

The Festival of Giving wraps up with Senior Day. Seniors from the region are invited to enjoy live entertainment, cookies, coffee and cider.