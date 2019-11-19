TWIN FALLS — Linda Fleming is under pressure.
The executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Magic Valley is doing her best to avoid a sophomore slump. This is the second year that the nonprofit is participating in a competition to design the most eye-catching Christmas tree for the Magic Valley Festival of Giving. The stakes have never been so high.
The Habitat for Humanity team decorated a tree in the theme of their nonprofit: home. The tree, titled “Everyone needs a home — this one is for the birds,” is decorated with homemade bird homes and novelty fowl situated around the pine tree. It oozes with charm, but the competition is stiff and every tree has an elite quality.
“There has been a step up with these trees. People have laid down the gauntlet,” Fleming said. “It’s all about making as much as I can for my charity.”
Habitat for Humanity is one of 30 nonprofits to be featured in the eighth annual Festival of Giving, which kicks off Friday night at the Fleur de Lis Ranch, 3477 N. 2900 East, near the Joslin Field — Magic Valley Regional Airport.
The four-day event, held in November every year, partners nonprofits and charities with business sponsors to create a festive fundraiser, including the Gala of Giving, Sip & Savor, a live and silent auction, and Christmas tree displays. Business sponsors pick up the tab for costs so the nonprofits have no out-of-pocket expenses.
The Festival of Giving offers the public plenty of chances through Monday to view the festive display, take photos and bid on trees, wreaths and gift baskets. Tickets for all events can be purchased at magicvalleyfestivalofgiving.com.
The Magic Valley Festival of Giving raised more money last year than ever before. The event raised $310,505 for 30 local nonprofits, a 50% increase from the $209,000 raised in 2017, President Mark Hansen said. The nonprofits receive 100% of the gross proceeds. The Festival of Giving also collected 2,500 pounds of food for six local pantries and shelters, as well as more than 40 toys for the local Toys for Tots campaign. More than 6,000 attendees came to last year’s event.
“You get 30 nonprofits, some have competing interests, but this event they come together to pull this off,” Hansen said. “They bring volunteers and their time for the common good.”
The nonprofits donate volunteers to help run the festival. The more effort put in by the nonprofit, the more points received, which means more money received, Fleming said.
“If we as charities don’t come to the plate, we’re the ones that lose out,” she said.
Some of the trees are donated by corporate sponsors or businesses, while others are decorated by the nonprofits themselves. Each nonprofit finds a sponsor to make a donation on its behalf to the event. The nonprofit gets that donation money back, as well as proceeds from its tree or wreath that sells during or after the event. The rest of the money from the corporate trees or from ticket sales goes into a general fund. Several dozen decorated trees sold at the auction last year raised from $400 to $4,000 each. There is a $250 prize for winning the People’s Choice Award Santa’s Cause so there is an extra incentive to make a tree that will impress attendees.
The annual fundraiser’s big winners in 2018 were Magic Valley Little Theatre ($13,900), Canyon Christian School ($13,400) and Habitat for Humanity ($12,900).
Last year was the first time the event was housed at the Fleur De Lis Ranch, Brad and Linda Lanting, after it outgrew its former venue at the Southern Idaho Landscape Center.
The Fleur de Lis Ranch is south of Twin Falls, on the way to the airport, and can’t be missed with the large horse statues at the entrance and large white fence surrounding it.
“It’s nice to help the community with an event like this,” Linda Lanting said. “I think more people came last year because we can fit more people and other people said they came just to see the ranch.”
There has been a lot of learning since becoming an organizer for the event. Hansen plans to address the two largest complaints — bathrooms and heating. This year there will nicer bathroom facilities and more heaters at the ranch, Hansen said.
“It should run smoother. We’re in a better place this year,” Hansen said.
Major sponsors for the fundraiser are Farmers Bank, which provided financial support, and Fleur de Lis Ranch. Media sponsors include the Times-News, Lee Family Broadcasting and KMVT.
