TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls News published its first edition Oct. 28, 1904, and declared in print a vision of an agricultural empire.
The makings of the empire we now know as the Magic Valley began some 20 years before, when Twin Falls founder I.B. Perrine stood over the north rim of the Snake River Canyon overlooking the Blue Lakes, the newspaper said, and soon “had his wagon in pieces and lumber dangling on a rope over the cliff, ready to build a home.”
Perrine assembled a cast of characters to construct the largest privately funded irrigation in the country. By Oct. 28, 1904, the stage was set, waiting for the irrigation water to flow.
The town’s first newspaper explained in a nutshell how the Carey Act of 1894 opened a spigot over hundreds of thousands of acres in south-central Idaho:
“The Carey Act, so called, is an act of Congress whereby desert lands are turned over to the state for reclamation, the state in turn contracting for the building of the works with private individuals, who are repaid for their work by the sale of water rights at a price fixed by the state.”
Land could be purchased for 25 cents per acre, but water shares — the key to the Magic Valley’s success — cost $25 per acre under the desert act.
But even before the irrigation system was complete, the new town was bustling.
During the first six months of development, the nearly one-square-mile village had been surveyed and grubbed of sagebrush, the first edition of Twin Falls News said. A 70-mile telephone line zigzagged from Shoshone to the Blue Lakes, to Shoshone Falls, across the river and southwest to “Twin Falls City”, then back east to Milner.
Grading for 70 miles of railroad was underway from Minidoka to Twin Falls. The Oregon Short Line expected to complete the first 10 miles of the rail line by the first of the year.
The newspaper also told of the first building in town — the Twin Falls Investment Co. office on what is now Main Avenue South — that also housed Perrine’s Shoshone Falls Stage Line. The second building, the Perrine and Burton Store, sat at the south corner of Shoshone and Main.
Soon after, Prothero’s City Restaurant opened on Main, as did the City Meat Market and the Palace Saloon.
Perrine chartered the First National Bank of Twin Falls, which was to be built on the east corner of Shoshone and Main. Soon after, Canadian William McCornick started a bank on Main Avenue South before purchasing the Perrine and Burton corner lot for $23,000. McCornick’s bank eventually became Twin Falls Bank and Trust at the south corner of Shoshone and Main.
Crews poured a foundation for a modern hotel across the street at the west corner of Shoshone and Main. The hotel was to be called the Hotel Kimberly — after irrigation project investor Peter Kimberly — but instead became the Hotel Perrine.
The Twin Falls News operated in one of the first buildings on Main Avenue West, just down the street from the Perrine Hotel in what is now the Twin Falls Sewing Center. The two-story structure housed businesses on the ground level and rooms above. C.D. Thomas, a notary public and chairman of the Republican Central Committee, operated his insurance company next door, where Churchman’s Tidepool Room is today.
In late October 1904, Twin Falls was still a “tent city” without permanent residences. Robert McCollum, secretary of the Twin Falls Investment Co., was constructing the first “stick-built” home in Twin Falls. The home would be ready for occupancy in two weeks, the newspaper said. The home today houses Ann’s Eyewear Boutique on Shoshone Avenue North.
In the next edition of the weekly newspaper, an article suggested some services still needed in the new town.
“A peep into the many happy though unshaven faces... would suggest that a first-class barber could secure all the patronage necessary to keep one chair busy most of the time,” the newspaper wrote. “A bath room in connection would add materially to the revenues of the parlor.”
Decades later, the Twin Falls News and the Twin Falls Times merged to form the Times-News.
