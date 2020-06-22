Year-round adventures: Scenic spots for every season

If you’re up for a challenge, check out the 36-mile-long Ruby Crest Trail. Or, you can just do the first seven miles of the trail, which begins at the parking lot in Lamoille Canyon. The most popular trail in the area, it passes Dollar and Lamoille lakes and goes up and over Liberty Pass down to three more lakes.

From Elko, take Nevada Highway 227 south for 25 miles. At the base of the Ruby Mountains, turn right onto Forest Service Road 660, also known as the Lamoille Canyon Scenic Byway, and continue for 12 miles on a paved road up, up, up past waterfalls and more to the Roads End trailhead.

Summer and fall in the Wildhorse

It’s a little bit of civility out in the midst of pure wilderness.

That would be Fall Creek Falls in the Wildhorse area near Sun Valley.

The paved handicap-accessible trail to the falls is just under a mile. And out here in the middle of what some might call nowhere is a viewing platform overlooking the waterfall.

Beyond is a long glacial valley that offers the opportunity to hike trails leading to the beautiful Surprise Valley and Moose Lake, a sparkling blue lake surrounded by timber and containing rainbow and brook trout.