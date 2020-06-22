Year-round adventures: Scenic spots for every season

Southern Idaho and northern Nevada are full of adventures in every season, thanks to the rich diversity of the surroundings from the Sawtooth Mountains in the north to the deserts to the south and west.
Those who don’t want to vegetate in front of the TV can find adventures in winter, summer, fall and spring.
Summer and fall in City of Rocks
City of Rocks boasts a cosmopolitan air to its rock spires, thanks to the climbers it attracts from around the world. Its thousand-plus traditional and bolt-protected routes are considered some of the best.
But Wallace Keck, longtime superintendent of the City, says that while the rocks are certainly a big attraction, there’s plenty to see if you look down, as well.
The 14,407-acre reserve is a bio-geographic crossroads where plants and animals live on the edge of their habitat range. And more than 450 species of flowers reside in varied habitats that include pinyon-juniper woodlands, aspen-riparian communities, sagebrush steppe, mountain mahogany woodlands and high mountain meadows.
The wildflowers start coming on in May and go full bloom through June and July. They include everything from Simpson’s hedgehog cactus to Brandegee onion.
Think of it as a bonus. You can walk or bike some 22 miles of trails, alternately looking up at granite formations like Two Sisters and Buzzard Perch, then and down on purple penstemon, yellow lupine and showy daisies.
To get there, take the Declo exit 216 off Interstate 84 east of Burley. Follow Idaho Highway 77 as it winds through Albion and Almo. There is no charge to wander through. Camping is available. And gas and food are available in Almo.
While it’s tempting to think it would be a great spring location because of its desert location, it’s actually more hospitable in summer and fall due to its elevation, which ranges from 5,650 feet to 8,867 feet.
Summer and fall in the Ruby Mountains
Another great summer and fall adventure awaits you in the Ruby Mountains near Elko. There, the beautiful Lamoille Canyon Scenic Byway will take you on a 12-mile drive past lush wildflower displays in summer and spectacular yellows and golds in fall.
The U-shaped canyon in the Ruby Mountains, known as the “Grand Canyon of Nevada,” boasts any number of trails, waterfalls and more than two dozen alpine lakes, many of which seem to sport dens of coyotes that will serenade you.
There are 10 granite peaks above 11,000 feet — the tallest being Ruby Dome at 11,387 feet. And chances are good you could see mountain goats, bighorn sheep — and even Himalayan snowcocks, a large grey partridge-like bird that was introduced to these mountains in the 1960s.
“It’s just a gorgeous area,” Bellevue resident Anne Jeffery said. “And it offers lots of good hiking.”
If you’re up for a challenge, check out the 36-mile-long Ruby Crest Trail. Or, you can just do the first seven miles of the trail, which begins at the parking lot in Lamoille Canyon. The most popular trail in the area, it passes Dollar and Lamoille lakes and goes up and over Liberty Pass down to three more lakes.
From Elko, take Nevada Highway 227 south for 25 miles. At the base of the Ruby Mountains, turn right onto Forest Service Road 660, also known as the Lamoille Canyon Scenic Byway, and continue for 12 miles on a paved road up, up, up past waterfalls and more to the Roads End trailhead.
Summer and fall in the Wildhorse
It’s a little bit of civility out in the midst of pure wilderness.
That would be Fall Creek Falls in the Wildhorse area near Sun Valley.
The paved handicap-accessible trail to the falls is just under a mile. And out here in the middle of what some might call nowhere is a viewing platform overlooking the waterfall.
Beyond is a long glacial valley that offers the opportunity to hike trails leading to the beautiful Surprise Valley and Moose Lake, a sparkling blue lake surrounded by timber and containing rainbow and brook trout.
The trail to Surprise Valley is steep, rocky, slippery and even a little hard to find in places. But it offers some beautiful hanging valleys and a landscape of awesome rugged mountains at trail’s end.
To get there, drive from Ketchum out on Sun Valley Road and continue on this road as it turns into Trail Creek Road, taking you to the top of Trail Creek Summit. At mile 22 turn right at the Wildhorse/Copper Basin turnoff and continue a little over 2 miles to a junction for Wildhorse Canyon. Turn right, driving past the Wildhorse guard station on the left for another 3.5 miles. Turn left on Fall Creek Road and follow a half-mile farther to trailhead parking. Best in summer and fall.
Winter and spring in Black Magic Canyon
After the white snows of winter, it’s kind of nice to do a 180-degree turn, strolling between the black lava walls of Black Magic Canyon.
The canyon just north of Shoshone was sculpted by the Big Wood River over thousands of years when the river was wilder and untamed by diversion dams.
Hit it when water’s not running and it’s like walking through a funhouse comprised of twisting rock sculptures. It’s fun to fancy yourself sitting on a throne or even riding what looks like a big surf wave of smooth basalt rock.
You can easily spend a few hours walking 3 miles of riverbed through this magnificent sculpture garden. Some have likened it to slot canyons in Zion or Capitol Reef National Parks — without the crowds.
It’s best to wear shoes with good tread and good soles since there are some sharp rocks. It’s also best to call the Big Wood Canal Company at 208-886-2331 to see whether water slated to be released. The company generally releases water between April 15 and Oct. 15.
To get there, drive north of Shoshone on Idaho Highway 75 and look for a parking area with an informational kiosk on the left.
Spring, summer and fall at Jump Creek Falls
It’s one of those unexpected surprises — in this case, a waterfall in the midst of the Owyhee desert.
Jump Creek Falls is an easy hike in with a beautiful reward. And there are picnic tables nearby plus lots of steep hikes dotted with syringa flowers in the surrounding hills for those who want to stretch their legs further.
The waterfall is a 0.7-mile hike out and back past red-osier dogwoods and birch trees. It requires crossing the stream at one point, but someone has laid flat stones that make that process easier for those who don’t like hopping from one pointed rock to another.
At the end of the trail is a 90-foot waterfall that plunges into a small pool that’s very inviting on hot summer days.
Do, however, watch for a few stands of poison ivy along the trail. Leaves of three, let it be!
From Boise take Interstate 84 west to Nampa, turning at exit 33A for Idaho Highway 55. Follow this through Marsing and continue 1.5 miles past the junction with U.S. Highway 95. Turn left onto Cemetery Road and follow this to a stop sign pointing in your direction. Turn left onto Jump Creek Road and follow this to the parking lot.
Winter in the Sawtooths
Thousands of people pass by the jagged Sawtooth Mountains in the summer but not nearly as many in winter.
The mountains are equally magnificent in winter, the sun glinting on the white snowy peaks. Click your boots into a pair of cross-country skis or rachet them into a pair of snowshoes and set out on the Alturas Lake Trail, which starts at Idaho Highway 75 north of Smiley Creek.
Follow the Over the Hill Trail to the Alturas Lake Trail, cruising through woods, up and down hills and along the creek. Your destination: Alturas Lake, which lies under a sheet of snow at this point. If the lake is sufficiently frozen, Hailey resident Dave Keir says he likes to ski out onto the lake and do wheelies on his skis, listening for little crackles in the lake as he does.
The trails are groomed periodically by the Sawtooth Ski Club during the winter. You can drop a donation at the box at the trailhead.
