{{featured_button_text}}
Raising money for Make-A-Wish

Brayden Thorne, 10, talks about the more than $10,000 he's raised for the Make-A-Wish foundation Thursday on Main Avenue in Twin Falls.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — It would be impressive if a child fundraised $1,000 a year for a good cause. But one 10-year-old Twin Falls boy raised nearly $10,000 this year alone.

Brayden Thorne spent time all summer raising money for Make-A-Wish Idaho to help grant wishes of children with critical illnesses.

Brayden, a fourth-grade student at Xavier Charter School, was born with kidney disease. The experience inspired him to raise the money, he said.

“I know how it feels to be one of the kids,” he said. “I just like making people be happy.”

Brayden will have a chance Saturday to see the people his donations have helped. The Walk For Wishes fundraiser Saturday will celebrate wishes already granted and collect money for future wishes.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

He said several area businesses helped him raise the estimated $10,000.

It’s good to see kids helping others, said Sergio Larios, owner of The Spot tattoo parlor and one of the people who donated at Thorne’s urging.

“I believe strongly in helping people out when they don’t have access to that help,” Larios said. “A lot of people in this world are trying to do good, and those are the stories we need to focus on.”

Registration for Walk For Wishes starts at 9 a.m. at the Visitor’s Center in Twin Falls. The walk starts at 10 a.m.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments