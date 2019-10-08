RUPERT— A 13-year-old student will be charged for making threats at East Minico Middle School in August.
“We will always take threats against our schools very seriously,” said Police Chief James Wardle, in a press release issued Tuesday. “We will always err on the side of caution to make sure that students are safe when they attend school.”
Minidoka County Prosecutor Lance Stevenson will charge the student with threatening violence on school grounds, according to the release.
Police said the 13-year-old made threats online Aug. 29 in a chatroom on Instagram, a social media platform. Police were notified on Aug. 30 — school was disrupted that day and police presence was heightened.
You have free articles remaining.
Because of the nature of the threats, law enforcement presence was increased at all the schools in the district with a focus on East Minico.
The sister of a sixth-grade girl, who received the threats, said her sister did not know the person who sent them.
Rupert Police Department investigators and a Minidoka County Sheriff’s detective determined the threats were made against individuals — not the whole school. The officers identified the source of the threats and spoke with the student.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.