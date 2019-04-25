BOISE — An Idaho man serving in the Army in Iraq died in a noncombat-related incident on Tuesday, the United States Department of Defense said in a press release Wednesday.
Spc. Michael T. Osorio, 20, of Horseshoe Bend, served as an intelligence analyst and was part of an armored combat team stationed at Fort Carson, Colorado, according to the release. The incident in which he died is under investigation, but the Army did not provide any more information Wednesday.
Osorio was a part of Operation Inherent Resolve.
“The 3rd Armored Brigade would like to extend its deepest condolences to the friends, family, and fellow soldiers of Spc. Michael Osorio,” Col. Michael J. Simmering, commander, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, said in a statement. “Spc. Osorio’s dedication to the mission and his unit made him a valued member of the Iron Brigade. His loss will be felt throughout our formations. We ask that everyone keep the Osorio family in their hearts and prayers as they deal with the tragic loss of their soldier.”
Osorio joined the Army on July 17, 2017, and began serving in Iraq on Feb. 23, 2019. He earned an Army Commendation Medal, an Army Achievement Medal, a National Defense Service Medal, a Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and an Army Service Ribbon.
