KETCHUM — A Hailey man nearly drowned Sunday in the Big Wood River.
Nicholas Patrick Miller, 74, was rafting on the river when his inflatable watercraft got stuck on a log, according to Blaine County Sheriff Steve Harkins.
Emergency responders were dispatched at 12:30 p.m. Deputies found a raft partially submerged and lodged against a fallen log. Two men were trying to keep Miller's head above water and pull him back onto the raft.
Once Miller was freed and pulled to the shoreline, emergency personnel began CPR. Miller was flown to Saint Alphonsus in Boise and is listed in critical condition.
Harkins issued a warning for anyone swimming or boating on the Big Wood River to use extreme caution.
"Logs, strainers, and currents are extremely dangerous and accidents can happen quickly," he said.
