TWIN FALLS — An 11-year-old girl who went missing Thursday morning was located and is safe, Twin Falls Police Department posted on its Facebook page.

The police department had asked for the community’s help in finding Callie Heck that morning. Callie had last been last seen near Sparks Street and Caswell Avenue West.

