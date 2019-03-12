HAILEY — A Bellevue man and a 5-year-old boy were taken to a hospital Sunday evening after a snowmobile they were riding crashed on Croy Creek Road.
The Blaine County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash west of Hailey at 4:49 p.m. According to a statement issued by the office, Jesus Gilberto Munoz Jimenez, 35, told police he was riding a snowmobile with the 5-year-old sitting in front. The snowmobile launched into the air when the child accidentally grabbed onto and fully depressed the throttle.
The vehicle was launched from a snowbank on the north side of the road and struck another snowbank on the south side of the road. Both passengers were thrown from the snowmobile.
The man and the boy were taken by ambulance to St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center. Munoz Jimenez was treated and released for minor injuries. The boy, however, was flown to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise.
Neither rider was wearing a helmet, the sheriff’s office said.
