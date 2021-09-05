Ybarra asks for school funding increase to pay for full-day kindergarten

BOISE — State superintendent Sherri Ybarra is asking for a 8.5% increase in state tax dollars for public schools next year, including money for full-day kindergarten and teacher salaries.

The $2.22 billion state general fund request would add $82.8 million to the teacher salary career ladder, and increase operational funding for Idaho districts and charters by 5.3% to offset the rising cost of health insurance and cover inflationary increases, the State Department of Education said in a news release Wednesday.

Wednesday was the deadline for state agencies to turn in budget requests for the 2022-23 budget year, which begins July 1 and runs through June 30, 2023. Gov. Brad Little will introduce his budget recommendations next year, and the Legislature will finalize the budget during the 2022 session.

Last year, the state put more than $2 billion of general fund dollars into K-12 for the first time in state history.

Ybarra’s 2022-23 proposal would set aside $39.3 million to provide optional full-day kindergarten for students who test below grade level in reading readiness, which is expected to be about 66% of kindergarten students, the news release said. Her request also includes a $100,000 line item for screening assessments to identify youngsters that would benefit the most from full-day kinder.