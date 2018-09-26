CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A wildfire southeast of Grand Teton National Park has destroyed over 40 homes, and firefighters have closed a highway while they set their own fires to try to stop the main fire’s spread.
Some of the homes burned Sunday. But sheriff’s officials weren’t immediately able to get close to assess the damage in a subdivision of widely spaced mountain retreats.
As of Wednesday, authorities continued to assess damage in the Hoback Ranches development near Bondurant in western Wyoming. More than 300 people remained evacuated from the area.
Firefighters say they’re taking advantage of favorable conditions to conduct a back-burn near U.S.189/191. Authorities have closed the highway southeast of Grand Teton National Park for the operation, which involves burning away brush to deprive the main fire of fuel.
