Wrong-way driver dies in I-84 crash near Wendell

WENDELL — A person driving the wrong direction on Interstate 84 near Wendell early Thursday died after their car hit two semis, Idaho State Police said.

The crash happened at 1:37 a.m. near milepost 150, between Bliss and Wendell, ISP said in a statement.

An unidentified driver was going west in the eastbound lanes and hit two trucks: a Volvo semi driven by Weldemihret Welday, 37, of Amarillo, Texas, and a Mack semi driven by Diane Lucero, 59, of West Valley, Utah.

After the crash, all three vehicles were fully engulfed in flames and the unidentified driver died, ISP said.

The eastbound lanes were blocked for about 10 hours and traffic was detoured through Wendell. The westbound lanes were blocked for about an hour to allow traffic that was stuck behind the crash to turn around.

This crash is under investigation by Idaho State Police.

Idaho State Police was assisted by the Gooding County Sheriff's Office, Wendell QRU, Gooding County EMS, Gooding Fire Department, Wendell Fire Department, Hagerman Fire Department and Jerome City Fire Department.

