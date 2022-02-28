 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wrong-way driver crashes into semi on I-84

WENDELL — Three people were taken to hospitals after a car going the wrong way on Interstate 84 hit a semi head-on in Gooding County.

Idaho State Police said the crash was at about 4 a.m. Sunday near milepost 155, west of Wendell.

A 29-year-old woman from Hagerman was driving west in the eastbound lane in a 2013 Volkswagen Jetta when the the car collided with a 2021 freightliner semi, ISP said. 

The 28-year-old man driving the semi and his male passenger were wearing seat belts. They were taken by ambulance to hospitals. 

The driver of the Jetta was not wearing a seat belt and was also taken to a hospital, ISP said. 

The left lanes of both directions of I-84 were blocked for about seven hours while crews worked to clear the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

