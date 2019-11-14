{{featured_button_text}}
TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls Chapter of the Idaho Writer’s League will meet from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Twin Falls Visitor Center, 2015 Nielsen Point Place, southwest of the Perrine Bridge.

Manuscript critiques will be offered and followed by a short business meeting. Manuscripts must be typed on 8-by-11-inch paper and double-spaced, with no more than three pages. Bring four or five copies to share, and the copies will be returned.

For more information, call 208-421-6632 or email Jciranch@msn.com.

