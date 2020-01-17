{{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls chapter of the Idaho Writer’s League will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Valley Vista Village office area, 653 Rose St. N.

The meeting will start with a critique session. Bring three or four copies of a manuscript typed on 8-by-11 paper, with no more than three or four pages. The copies will be returned at the meeting.

There is no charge to attend. To join Idaho Writer’s League, the dues are $25 per calendar year.

For more information, call 208-421-6632 or email Jciranch@msn.com or IWLTFC@gmail.com.

