TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls chapter of the Idaho Writer’s League will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Valley Vista Village office area, 653 Rose St. N.
The meeting will start with a critique session. Bring three or four copies of a manuscript typed on 8-by-11 paper, with no more than three or four pages. The copies will be returned at the meeting.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
There is no charge to attend. To join Idaho Writer’s League, the dues are $25 per calendar year.
For more information, call 208-421-6632 or email Jciranch@msn.com or IWLTFC@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.