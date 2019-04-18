{{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls Chapter of the Idaho Writer’s League will meet from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Valley Vista Village, 653 Rose St. N., Twin Falls.

All persons interested in writing are welcome. Attendees critique member’s manuscripts to prepare them for publication or to enter contests.

There is no fee to attend the first meeting. To join Idaho Writer’s League, the yearly dues are $25. For more information, call 208-421-6632.

