TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls chapter of the Idaho Writer's League will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Valley Vista Village meeting room, 653 Rose St. N., Twin Falls. There is no fee to attend.

The meeting will start with a critique session, followed by a short business meeting. Non-members can have one short manuscript critiqued at no charge. Bring two or three copies of a manuscript — no longer than three pages, typed and in double-spaced format.

If joining the Idaho Writer's League, the cost is $25 per calendar year, which entitles a member to enter the 28 writing contests. Deadlines for the writing contests will begin Feb. 1 and end July 1.

For more information, call 208-421-6632 or 415-317-6534 or email Jciranch@msn.com.

