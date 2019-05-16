{{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls chapter of the Idaho Writer’s League will meet from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Valley Vista Village meeting room, 653 Rose St. N., Twin Falls. All persons interested in writing are invited.

There is no admittance fee. Membership dues are $25 per calendar year. Membership allows an author to enter the writing contests and receive information regarding them and for attending conferences at a reduced rate.

For more information, call 208-421-6632 or email Jciranch@msn.com.

