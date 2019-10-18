{{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls Chapter of the Idaho Writer’s League will meet from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Valley Vista Village, 653 Rose St. N.

The session will start with time for critiques, followed by a short business meeting with a report on this year’s state conference.

All writers are welcome. Anyone interested in a critique may bring three or four copies of a typed and double-spaced manuscript to share.

There is no charge to attend the meeting. To join Idaho Writer’s League, the dues are $25 per year. For more information, call 208-421-6632.

