TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls Chapter of the Idaho Writer's League will meet Saturday at Valley Vista Village, 653 Rose St. N., Twin Falls.

If you have a double-spaced manuscript of two or three pages, bring three or four copies to share for critique at 10 a.m. There will be a short business meeting at 11 a.m. with a discussion pertaining to the conference in Sandpoint in September.

All writers are welcome. There is no charge to attend the meeting.

For more information, call 208-421-6632.

