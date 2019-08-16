TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls Chapter of the Idaho Writer's League will meet Saturday at Valley Vista Village, 653 Rose St. N., Twin Falls.
If you have a double-spaced manuscript of two or three pages, bring three or four copies to share for critique at 10 a.m. There will be a short business meeting at 11 a.m. with a discussion pertaining to the conference in Sandpoint in September.
All writers are welcome. There is no charge to attend the meeting.
For more information, call 208-421-6632.
