TWIN FALLS — The city’s chapter of the Idaho Writer’s League will meet from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the north corner of Twin Falls City Park at Shoshone Street and Sixth Avenue East. Critiques will be offered. Bring a few copies of your manuscript, double-spaced, to share with others.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
There is no fee to attend. For more information, call 415-317-6534.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.