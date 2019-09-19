{{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — The city’s chapter of the Idaho Writer’s League will meet from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the north corner of Twin Falls City Park at Shoshone Street and Sixth Avenue East. Critiques will be offered. Bring a few copies of your manuscript, double-spaced, to share with others.

There is no fee to attend. For more information, call 415-317-6534.

