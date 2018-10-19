TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls Chapter of the Idaho Writer's League will meet from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the KMVT Community Meeting Room, 1100 Blue Lakes Blvd. N., Twin Falls. The event is free. Everyone is welcome.
Critiques will be offered, and the recent state conference will be discussed.
For more information, call 208-421-6632 or email Jciranch@msn.com.
