TWIN FALLS — The nonprofit Twin Falls Chapter Idaho Writer's League will hold a book launch from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at Twin Beans Coffee, 144 Main Ave. S.
“Tales From Magic Valley Authors — Twin Falls Chapter Idaho Writer’s League” is an anthology of many short stories and poems by 13 members of the Twin Falls chapter. Cost of the book is $16.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
For more information, call 208-421-6632.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.