TWIN FALLS — The nonprofit Twin Falls Chapter Idaho Writer's League will hold a book launch from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at Twin Beans Coffee, 144 Main Ave. S.

“Tales From Magic Valley Authors — Twin Falls Chapter Idaho Writer’s League” is an anthology of many short stories and poems by 13 members of the Twin Falls chapter. Cost of the book is $16.

For more information, call 208-421-6632.

