KETCHUM — Poo Wright-Pulliam’s City of Rocks exhibit will be shown during the Gallery Walk from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Environmental Resource Center, 471 Washington Ave. Complimentary beverages will be served. Wright-Pulliam will be present to share the stories behind her work.
On display will be a range of watercolor paintings from the artist’s experience as the 2018 artist-in-residence at City of Rocks National Preserve.
“This is a magical place, the City of Rocks, with unbelievable granite spires formed by the eroding Great Salt Lake salt fog over many eons,” Wright-Pulliam said in a statement. “The paintings from my artist-in-residency at City of Rocks depict not only 25 million to 3-billion-year-old geological formations but the history of the California Trail and the wildlife that lives there now.”
Wright-Pulliam is an award-winning artist whose accolades include artist-in-residencies in multiple locations around the world. In 2016, she had a piece featured at the United States Botanical Garden in its show “Flora of the National Parks.” For more information, go to poowright-pulliam.com.
The City of Rocks exhibit will be on display at the Environmental Resource Center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays in July.
